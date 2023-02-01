‘We can’t be fatigued about people dying’: U.S. calls for more aid to Somalia

Geoff Bennett:

For the first time in nearly eight years, a Cabinet member has visited Somalia. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield's trip to the capital, Mogadishu, comes as the region faces one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises caused by ongoing conflict, climate change and COVID.

Across the Horn of Africa, 24 million people are extremely food-insecure. And, in Somalia, humanitarian agencies warn that more than eight million people are on the brink of famine if more aid isn't delivered soon.

In a moment, Nick Schifrin interviews the ambassador to the U.N., but, first, he looks at the urgent crisis in Somalia.