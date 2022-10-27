News Wrap: U.S. GDP grows in third quarter, European Central Bank raises interest rates

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. economy is showing pockets of strength as the GDP grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percent to help curb rampant inflation and Ukraine's national energy agency says the main network of its central region's power grid has been damaged after intense Russian strikes.
