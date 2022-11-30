Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the U.S. House of Representatives passes a bill to stop a potential railroad strike. Some economists raise concerns about whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes are doing more harm than good. Plus, despite being disproportionately incarcerated, LGBTQ Americans find little to no support system upon their release.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.