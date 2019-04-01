House committees to issue subpoenas over security clearances, Mueller report

Lisa Desjardins:

That's exactly right.

Just this morning, the House Democrats from that Oversight Committee said, we're going to start authorizing subpoenas starting tomorrow, so Tuesday.

And this all surrounds, at least at the beginning of it, a woman named Tricia Newbold, who still works at the White House and who House Democrats say is an important whistle-blower.

Let's look at exactly what she's saying in this. It's about the security clearances and who can get them at the White House, who has been able to get them.

First, she alleges that there were 25 clearances given to officials, against the recommendations of her and her colleagues. She does these reviews, and she says there were serious concerns, from criminal offenses to foreign influence, that she said should have rejected these clearances. Instead, they were given.

She also says that the White House at some point, in her words, says the committee, stopped doing credit checks for anyone applying to the White House, which is something new and something quite eye-popping.

Now, republicans in a dueling memo, say, these charges are exaggerated and that Democrats have cherry-picked her testimony. It is only behind closed doors, John, so we don't really know exactly what she said.

One reason this is a such concern, two names, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. There is reporting that Jared's clearance was one of those that was initially rejected and somehow ended up being cleared. There are a lot of questions about this. Of course, I called the White House. They said they will not comment on this because it is a security issue, at least not yet.