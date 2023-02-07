South Dakota Sen. John Thune on what he wants to hear from State of the Union

Sen. John Thune (R-SD):

Well, Amna, I think what most Republicans want to hear is the president actually sort of lay out a plan of how he would like to work with Republicans.

I mean, he ran as a moderate. He ran as somebody who wanted to unify the country. And then the last — but the last two years have been a lot of very partisan legislating. And I think there are a lot of members on our side who are interested to hear what the president has to say about how he's going to tackle inflation, which is absolutely devastating the pocketbooks of a lot of Americans around this country.

Look at inflation in everything, but certainly food, over 18 percent increase since he took office. So I think talking about that, I think talking about what we're going to do to become energy-independent again, and that's something I think Republicans would be very interested in working with him on. I think there's a lot of interest, obviously, in our farmers and ranchers.

This is a farm bill year. And it's an issue that historically has been bipartisan. There are things that we can do there to support those who feed not only our country, but the world. And I think there's some things we can do to hold big tech accountable. I think that seems to be a bipartisan agenda item.

And I think those are all things that we need to work on together, first and foremost, of course, national security. And so I hope he does address what happened over the weekend, because the first job of a president obviously is to keep people in this country safe and secure and deal with keeping America — keeping America safe.

So I would look forward to hearing about that. And, I mean, I think there's some other things on the horizon economically, some trade things that we could be doing that this administration has not been doing. So there's a whole range of things I think that we look forward to hearing from to talk about.

But, clearly, he's going to talk about what he wants to talk about.