Southern Baptist Convention bans female pastors, ejecting several churches in the process

Rev. Linda Barnes-Popham:

It's been like family for all of these many years.

And we're heavily involved in the Woman's Missionary Union in Southern Baptist life. And we like partnering. We like the evangelistic zeal of the Southern Baptist Convention. We like partnering in missions. And so, therefore, we have continued, even though we have not agreed on everything. There are many things in which I disagree with different leaders and different pastors.

But I just believe that we're supposed to be under this great umbrella together, because we agree that Jesus Christ is lord, and he's the reason we're here in the first place, to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And we ought to be able to be partners together in that. That should not at all divide us.

But, instead, the Bible has been used like a weapon of some of these folks, a weapon against those of us who believe it as strongly as they do. We just interpret it differently.