Southern California earthquake spurs emergency declaration

Sharon McNary:

What I've been able to see from driving around town is that things are sporadic like I was outside a supermarket at Albertson's that had substantial damage inside. And as they were cleaning up as I was outside the workers came running out said that power just went off and then I'm just a couple blocks away from that at this old trailer park and one half of the street the owner of the trailer park turned off the gas out of fear of leaks or damage. While across the street there was a house that burned down and some people are concerned that might have been due to a gas leak. So PG&E workers are walking up and down the rows of mobile homes making sure there are no leaks and you know with with the entire park shut down from gas they're going to turn on every single pilot light when it comes back on, which is very time consuming.