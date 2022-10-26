St. Louis grapples with aftermath of school shooting and widespread gun violence

The city of St. Louis is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a high school shooting. On Monday, a 19-year-old gunman killed teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell and wounded many others. With residents still on edge, local officials are facing growing pressure to address gun violence. Communities reporter Gabrielle Hays joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest.

