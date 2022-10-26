St. Louis grapples with aftermath of school shooting and widespread gun violence

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Gabrielle Hays
Gabrielle Hays
Leave your feedback
The city of St. Louis is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a high school shooting. On Monday, a 19-year-old gunman killed teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell and wounded many others. With residents still on edge, local officials are facing growing pressure to address gun violence. Communities reporter Gabrielle Hays joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: