News Wrap: Two victims killed in St. Louis school shooting

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Monday, a man shot and killed two people and wounded six at a St. Louis high school before police killed him, Myanmar's military launched air strikes on a concert killing up to 80 people and the U.S. Justice Department charged Chinese agents with trying to obstruct an investigation of telecommunications giant Huawei.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: