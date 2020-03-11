State Dept. official on Trump’s vision for nuclear arms control

Nick Schifrin:

Back in the Cold War, the U.S. and Russia negotiated arms control agreements to limit nuclear weapons.

The last of those agreements was signed in 2010 by President Obama and then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, limits the number of deployed warheads and their delivery systems, intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and heavy bombers.

And it includes verification measures, such as movement notifications, data exchanges, and on-site inspections. It also expires in 11 months.

But the treaty doesn't cover some of those new Russian weapons or limit China's nuclear arsenal at all, so the Trump administration says it wants to create a new framework.

But some arms control experts, and members of Congress, fear New START could expire and spark a new arms race.

And to discuss New START, as well as other issues, I'm joined by Chris Ford, assistant secretary of international security and nonproliferation at the State Department.

Chris Ford, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you very much.