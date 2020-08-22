States prepare for voting by mail as election day approaches

Audrey Kline:

I think it's really important to start with understanding that the printing after a request of a ballot, that is the responsibility of an election official and then the delivery of the ballot is the responsibility of the USPS. But to understand the scale of the United States Postal Service, you have to understand that they're moving 450 million pieces of mail every day. So 150 million mailbox ballots, in theory, if everyone were to vote a mail ballot on the same day, it's still just not enough to overwhelm the system. We have other sorts of structural problems that organizations such as my own are working to help work through.

So that could be the process from when our voter requests the ballot. How do you process that in those internal systems more efficiently, and then how do you get that ballot out to the voter more efficiently? But most importantly, how does a voter get it back to the elections official efficiently? If you are requesting too close to Election Day, your best option might not be the USPS. You might be looking for some sort of a drop off option or possibly being able to take it to a vote center or a polling place.