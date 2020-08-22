The public health crisis you may not know about: snakebites

Hari Sreenivasan:

With on-going concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard for other public health problems to gain as much attention. But a recent study found that in India, more than one million people have died from snakebites in the last two decades. Many happen this time of year, which is monsoon season.

Globally, someone dies from a poisonous snakebite every five minutes and another four people will suffer a permanent disability.

While researchers work on finding new ways to produce anti-venom to help treat poisonous snakebites, in some parts of the world, mainly in Asia and Africa, snakebites remain a daily and deadly risk.

Special Correspondent Benedict Moran and video journalist Jorgen Samso reported this story last year before the coronavirus outbreak. A warning, some of the images may be disturbing.