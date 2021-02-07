Stephen Malkmus on his prolific career and making new music in a pandemic

Stephen Malkmus:

I've got a lot of stuff in the tank. Lyrics has been it's been really hard. Music's just flowing as a kind of pure thing, but what to sing about, really? A lot of people are going to be really self-aware about their position in all of this and it's a good thing that we're you know, we're all like taking stock and like where we– where we stand in society, not the pandemic, maybe more economically or something. So, you know, I'm relatively well off, and that kind of just 'I'm OK' voice is — how, how do you sing about that in a way that others, everyone is going to care about?