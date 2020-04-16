Why congressional relief for small businesses ran out so fast

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, the promise is that it seems Republicans may be open to some ideas from Democrats.

But let me back up and explain what's happening. Democrats are the ones who are essentially refusing to add more funding just on its own.

So, let's look at where the two sides are. First of all, the Republicans here right now, they have proposed for over a week adding a quarter-of-a-billion dollars to this program, just that, nothing else.

Democrats, however, say that they need some of that money to specifically go to some areas that are underserved that they don't think that money is reaching right now. They also want more money right now for states and for hospitals. They say those are urgent needs as well and need to be passed immediately.

So, Judy, it's a strange situation, where nearly everyone agrees all of these areas need money, but they disagree over timing. And, Judy, the pressure will be on Democrats over the weekend to see kind of if there's a political fallout from them blocking more money for this program. It will likely be days, at least until next week, before Congress can pass any fixes for this.