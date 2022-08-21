Students face anxieties during return to in-person school

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Lorna Baldwin
Lorna Baldwin
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
While most schools across the country returned to in-person instruction last year, many families opted to stick with virtual learning or switched to homeschooling. And for them, the start of this new school year brings a range of new anxieties. Geoff Bennett spoke with Kimberly Back and her daughter, Delilah, about transitioning back to the classroom.
Watch the Full Episode
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: