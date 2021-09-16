What returning to school looks and feels like in ‘unpredictable, unprecedented times’

Millions of students are heading back to school in person after a year of online learning. We asked students in our Student Reporting Labs network what returning to in-person learning looks and feels like amid new delta variant concerns, vaccinations debates and mask mandates.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
Millions of students are headed back to school in person after a year of online learning.
We asked students in our Student Reporting Labs network what returning to in-person learning looks and feels like amid new Delta variant concerns, vaccination debates, and mask mandates.
-
Victoria Tong, Student:
It's only been like two weeks of school so far, and there are already like COVID cases.
-
Sylvie Powell, Student:
School me honestly feels like it's my first time being here.
-
James Johnson, Student:
I am at a school with a few hundred people, and I would say about half of them are either not wearing — like, either have the mask on their chin or don't have it covering their nose. And it's just the most frustrating thing ever.
-
Arianna Amaral, Student:
I'm just really glad to be back in a classroom, because online school is just so mentally draining.
-
Anna Arrington, Student:
The thing I'm most worried about going back to school is, am I going to have the motivation to do my schoolwork?
-
Michelle Xu, Student:
It is definitely frustrating to see kids who think they're way too cool to wear a mask.
-
Zion Williams, Student:
I'm kind of frustrated about that there's no mask mandate, just because I would be more comfortable if people wore masks.
-
Anna Long, Student:
For me personally, it is quite a nightmare. No one is wearing masks. The numbers are completely rising, which is quite concerning, because I personally have asthma and respiratory problems.
-
Sydney Williams, Student:
This year, it's honestly just really scary, because I feel like it is going to spread, which we're actually out of school right now because of COVID numbers, so…
-
Kaitlyn Rodriguez, Student:
It's going to take us a while to get readjusted into an in school setting, so not bombarding us with a bunch of homework, a bunch of tests.
-
Kaelyn Mae, Student:
Everybody handles stress differently. Like, some people are going to make jokes about COVID. Some people are going to be anxious and shy when they normally aren't.
-
Julia Wilkins, Student:
I wish the adults making our decisions for our district focused more on mental health and our resources.
-
Annabelle Ubence, Student:
I have lost a lot of social skills during the quarantine, and I'm worried that I'm going to be too nervous to talk to people.
-
Charlie Anderson, Student:
I think a lot of people are going to get COVID and have to step out of school again, like they did last year.
-
Sofija Kleinschmidt, Student:
It's definitely a time of a lot of compassion, empathy and mutual understanding that we are in very unpredictable, unprecedented times. And I feel like we're doing the best we can.
-
Judy Woodruff:
And, yes, they are, but so hard to watch the things we are asking them to do.