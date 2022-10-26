Students with disabilities innovate ways to use spaces, products not designed for them

Cat Wise:

The lab, founded in 2018, is a place where people, most of whom identify as disabled, come together to research and work on projects aimed at improving accessibility.

One in four people in the U.S. live with a disability, yet many products and spaces are not built with them in mind. Lab founder Karen Nakamura and associate director Nate Tilton say they encourage members to be unashamed and hack their spaces on and off-campus.

Karen Nakamura, Founder, University of California, Berkeley, Disability Lab: The world is built for certain type of people, and recognizing that its built to allow certain people to move without any issue throughout the world and succeed, and it's not built for others.