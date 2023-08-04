Studios and writers return to contract negotiations for first time in 3 months

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Jeffrey Brown
Dorothy Hastings
Major studios and producers are sitting down with the Writers Guild of America for the first time in three months. The writers strike began before the summer then actors joined in after contract negotiations broke down over similar issues. The talks will have to solve major divides over streaming revenues and the role of AI. Jeffrey Brown discussed the negotiations with Matthew Belloni.
