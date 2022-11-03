Study reveals stark number of alcohol-related deaths among young Americans

John Yang:

Judy, the study, which is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that, between 2015 in 2019, one in eight working-age Americans died from excessive drinking.

Among those ages 20 to 49, one in five deaths was attributable to alcohol. For those ages 20 to 34, it was one in four. Overall, working-age Americans accounted for nearly two-thirds of the nation's annual average of 140,000 alcohol-related deaths.

Ted Alcorn is an independent journalist who covers health and justice for The New York Times and other outlets.

Ted, thanks so much for joining us.

I know you watch this issue very, very closely. What struck you or what stood out to you from this report?