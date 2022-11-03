November 3, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Editor's Note: Senator Patty Murray's (D-Washington) name is misspelled in her lower third. We regret the error. 

Thursday on the NewsHour, Democrats and Republicans make their final pitch to voters as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in the midterms. The Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels agree to a truce after two years of civil war but widespread poverty and devastation remain. Plus, we look at the history of daylight saving and its effect on our health.

