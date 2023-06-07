Study shows first words from police during traffic stops affect outcome for Black drivers

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Karina Cuevas
Since the high-profile police killings of Philando Castile, Daunte Wright and Tyre Nichols, all of which began as traffic stops, calls for de-escalation by officers have been growing. A study analyzing footage in 577 stops of Black drivers found the first 45 words spoken by the officer could determine how that encounter ended. Amna Nawaz spoke with Tracey Meares to learn more.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
