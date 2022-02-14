Super Bowl halftime show sparks more conversations about the NFL’s record on race

Wesley Morris, The New York Times:

You know, the thing about the halftime show, every single year, at least, at least since 2004 — I believe that's the Justin Timberlake year — the halftime show has become this crucible of not only what the NFL is about, but what this country stands for when it comes to the treatment of women, the treatment of African Americans.

This year, obviously, was a big deal for a lot of music fans and for music historians in some way, pop music historians, because hip-hop has been given its own show, instead of being an additive element to someone else's show or like part of a larger pop music-oriented spectacle.

And so that raised a lot of questions about what responsibility these artists had to bring up the NFL's questionable racist hiring practices. It put a lot of pressure on these artists, in this case, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg, who are all from South Los Angeles.

And in the one sense, these are artists playing their hometown, right? Inglewood is not terribly far from where they grew up. And so there is this sort of sweetness to what they're being asked to do. But it's — all of these artists in some ways intersect with the American political moment, especially Kendrick Lamar.

And so they all knew what they were dealing with. And so, in that sense, I'm for a good halftime show, but I'm also for the reality that the ground upon which these shows take place has got a lot of land mines on it.