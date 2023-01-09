Supporters of defeated far-right president storm government buildings in Brazil

Gustavo Flores-Macias:

It has been an important test for Brazil's democratic institutions.

I think these pressures will continue throughout the Lula administration. If anything, they might become more and more frequent. It will be important to see what the new administration does to, let's say, address the situation and to punish, make sure that there's punishment, so that this doesn't happen again.

Otherwise, supporters of Bolsonaro, if there is not a strong response, they might be emboldened, and they may attempt sort of more drastic measures in the future. But what we saw yesterday is that the specter of a military coup may be alive and well in Brazil. There was a coup in '64. The military was in power for about two decades.

And what we saw is that a lot of these people participating in the riots were proactively sort of very, very outspoken in terms of inviting the military to step in to try to resolve the situation.