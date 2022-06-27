Supporters of WNBA star Brittney Griner increase pressure to bring her home from Russia

Sarah Kate Ellis:

I would say that Brittney is — I'm not into the dealmaking, and I'm not going to make a deal whose life is more valuable here.

But I — what I do know is who Brittney is as a person and an upstanding citizen. And one of the reasons — all the conversations we're having today, one of the reasons she was over there in Russia is her love of basketball, but also, I mean, the base salary for a male NBA player is $5 million. The base for a WNBA player, a female, is $120,000. So this was a means for her to continue to supplement her income.

And I think when you see that there's this pay — enormous pay gap that drove her there in the first place, it's a horrible thing. And we need to see this result quickly and soon.