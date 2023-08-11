Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan shielding owners from lawsuits

William Brangham:

Amna, this controversial bankruptcy plan was stalled because the U.S. Justice Department argued that shielding the Sacklers from all future lawsuits was an abuse of the bankruptcy system.

The Sacklers themselves did not declare bankruptcy. But that delay means that at least $6 billion in relief is not going to communities all over the country to help them address the addiction and overdose crisis.

NPR's Brian Mann has been covering all of this closely. And he joins us now.

Brian, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

We thought this was a settled issue. Several judges had signed off on this. So help us understand, what happened at the Supreme Court yesterday?