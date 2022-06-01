Supreme Court blocks Texas law preventing social media companies from controlling content

Leave your feedback
The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Texas from enforcing a new law that would prevent social media platforms from banning users based on their viewpoint. The law is part of what Republican lawmakers’ struggle with over what they say is censorship of conservative and religious views. Carl Szabo of NetChoice and Adam Candeub, a Michigan State University professor, join John Yang to discuss.
