Supreme Court hands down climate change, immigration rulings on final day of historic term

John Yang:

Judy, in that case, the court said the Clean Air Act does not give the EPA the authority to impose standards intended to shift power utilities from gas and coal-fired plants to solar and wind generation.

The vote was 6-3, with the conservative justices in the majority and the liberals dissenting.

Marcia Coyle is chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal."

Marcia, what does this decision mean for the EPA's ability to write regulations in the future, not just on climate change, but on anything else?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": The court's decision restricts or limits EPA's flexibility to engage in sort of broad-based or systemic approaches to greenhouse gases and its attempt to deal with the problem of climate change.

So it's mostly a lack of flexibility and perhaps a warning when it attempts to make other arrangements to go after greenhouse gases that the court is going to be watching closely.