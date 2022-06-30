Supreme Court curbs EPA’s power on emissions

Judy Woodruff:

Let's turn now to the person I just mentioned. He is West Virginia's Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. He led the national coalition at the Supreme Court.

Mr. Attorney General, I don't know if you were able to hear the EPA administrator. But I just want to ask you first, how much of a victory is this today for electric power generation, for the power plants in this country?

Patrick Morrisey (R), West Virginia Attorney General: Look, I think it's a big victory for the rule of law.

And I did have the chance to listen to the administrator. And I guess what I would say back is, a lot of people are saying tonight the sky is falling, the sky is falling. But people have to take into account that the EPA never had this authority in the first place.

There were big promises made over the last decade in terms of what type of initiatives the EPA was going to advance to fight climate change. But we always knew that the EPA only had a narrow sliver of authority to regulate carbon emissions.

What I would say to Americans watching tonight is that this decision is not about climate change. It's really about a very simple proposition. Who gets to make the major decisions of the day? Should it be unelected bureaucrats seizing power that has not been delegated to them? Or should it be Congress?

We have always argued that it's Congress, because, that way, whether you're New York, or West Virginia, or Texas, or Nebraska, or any of the states across the nation, you're going to have a seat at the table. And you're going to have the people's representatives making a choice. And that's what this case is all about.

And it's just disappointing to hear a lot of people try to characterize it in some other way. They never had the authority. We knew that from the beginning when we saw the case. I have been working on this since 2013. But it's critical now to understand that, so that the debate will likely shift to Congress.

But, even more importantly, I think people know now there's a broader tool in place to go after federal overreach whenever it emerges.