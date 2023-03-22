Supreme Court hears trademark case involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys

The maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey has a bone to pick with the marketer of dog chew toys. The distiller of the iconic American liquor wants to muzzle VIP Products over a squeaky dog toy called Bad Spaniels. The case made it to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. As John Yang reports, it raises questions about free speech and commercial trademark protections.

