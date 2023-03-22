Supreme Court hears trademark case involving Jack Daniel’s and dog toys

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Leave your feedback
The maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey has a bone to pick with the marketer of dog chew toys. The distiller of the iconic American liquor wants to muzzle VIP Products over a squeaky dog toy called Bad Spaniels. The case made it to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. As John Yang reports, it raises questions about free speech and commercial trademark protections.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more