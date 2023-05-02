Surgeon General discusses health risks of loneliness and steps to help connect with others

The U.S. Surgeon General declared a new public health epidemic in America, loneliness. A new report finds loneliness can have profound effects on mental health as well as heart disease, stroke and dementia. It tracks a decline in social connections and links all this to billions of dollars in health care costs. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the risks.

