Surgeon General discusses health risks of loneliness and steps to help connect with others

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Cybele Mayes-Osterman
Cybele Mayes-Osterman
Leave your feedback
The U.S. Surgeon General declared a new public health epidemic in America, loneliness. A new report finds loneliness can have profound effects on mental health as well as heart disease, stroke and dementia. It tracks a decline in social connections and links all this to billions of dollars in health care costs. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the risks.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more