Bipartisan group of lawmakers look for solutions on gun violence

Judy Woodruff:

This latest attack has once again raised questions about how to prevent these kinds of tragedies.

And here in Washington, a bipartisan group of lawmakers met today to discuss what, if any, potential solutions could earn the necessary 60 votes in the U.S. Senate.

Carl Hulse is the chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times. He joins me now from Capitol Hill.

Carl Hulse, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Your piece that you wrote this morning was headlined: "Why Republicans Won't Budge on Guns."

And you quoted a comment from North Dakota Senator Carl — I'm sorry — Kevin Cramer. Tell us about that exchange and what he said.