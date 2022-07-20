Survivors of Aurora, Colorado, mass shooting still haunted 10 years later

Judy Woodruff:

Ten years ago today, a gunman opened fire in a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, just outside Denver, killing 12 people and wounding 70 more.

At the time, it was one of the worst mass shootings in the country's history, and sparked now familiar conversations about gun control and mental health.

A decade later, as William Brangham reports, that massacre continues to take a daily toll on both individuals and the community.