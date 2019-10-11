Susan Rice says U.S. has ‘sold out the Kurds’ with Syria move

Susan Rice:

Well, I appreciate the question.

We have two kids. The older one is quite conservative. The younger one is a progressive, closer to the views of her parents. And we have robust discussions. We raised our children to think independently and to be confident in their views.

And, for better or for worse, that's what we got. But we're quite proud of both of our kids. They have the courage of their convictions. And they're not afraid to be engaged on issues that matter.

And so how do I — what is my advice? My advice is, we have to listen to each other. We have to respect each other's views. We have got to search for common ground and not close one another out. We are a family that, despite our differences, is very tight. We love each other. And we have decided, very deliberately, that that love and our commitment to the family is going to override our political differences.

And that's what we need to do, quite frankly, Judy, on a national basis. We can't take the view that, because you and I disagree over politics or religion, or whatever it is, that we're dismissing each other as Americans.

If that happens, our country's going to fall apart. And there are people who are benefiting politically from pulling us apart. We, as Americans, can't allow that to happen. We have got to have the same sort of fierce love of our country and tough love, as I like to say in the book, that we try to apply in the family context, challenging as it sometimes is.