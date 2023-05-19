Syria and Assad regime welcomed back into Arab League after years of civil war

Geoff Bennett:

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the Arab League was not the only focus of that gathering today. There was another attendee whose presence sparked outrage the world over.

Twelve years ago, the people of Syria rose up against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, as the Arab Spring uprising swept the Middle East. Assad proceeded to kill, bomb, starve, poison, and brutalize his people, and does still. He became an international pariah. Now he's being welcomed back into the Arab League, a group that suspended Syria from its ranks back in 2011.

Stephanie Sy has the report.