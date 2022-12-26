Taliban further restricts women’s rights, forcing aid groups to halt work in Afghanistan

Lisa Desjardins:

This weekend, the Taliban ordered that women can no longer work for any nongovernmental organizations, including relief agencies.

Any such group that continues to employ women will lose its license, according to the Economic Ministry. In response, four of the largest international NGOs upon which the country depends for aid decided to suspend operations entirely, this days after the Taliban moved to block women from universities, effectively banning women and girls from middle school through college.

For more, we turned to Vicki Aken, the Afghanistan country director at the International Rescue Committee — she's in Minneapolis — and Fawzia Koofi, who was a member of Parliament in Afghanistan and headed the Parliaments Women's Affairs Commission. She's also an author of the book "The Favored Daughter: One Woman's Fight to Lead Afghanistan into the Future."

And she joins us from London.

Thank you both. Very esteemed in this area.

Vicki, I want to start with you.

What is happening in Afghanistan right now? What kind of operations have you ceased? And what does it mean? What's the impact?