Taliban’s crackdown on women makes delivering aid to Afghanistan even harder

Jan Egeland:

Well, I agree that we call — call it apartheid. Call it egregious, systematic gender discrimination.

When I talk to my female colleagues here, basically, they say: They took away cultural activities for us. They took away the education for our daughters, and now they took away our work. The hopelessness is heartbreaking.

But, at the same time, it's possible for us little by little to operate. So when I met with the female staff today, a majority of them have been involved now in some kind of work. We have exemptions for education. We have for health work. We have for some activities in some provinces. Some can work from home and go to the fields, but not to the office, et cetera.

What they also told me, however, was that they're very disappointed with their — with the Western donors, who gave all of these phenomenal promises, and where are they now, they ask. We see donors' funding dwindling. And that is why we in NRC have had to lay off male and female staff. It's not the Taliban. It's the donor cuts that forced us to lay off work now.

I came out of Kandahar actually with promises of guidelines now soon that could enable the national ban to be lifted, and specific agreement in Kandahar, which is one of the most conservative places in Afghanistan, for an interim measure that would allow females to come back and work for women in need in Afghanistan.