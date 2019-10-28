Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on al-Baghdadi raid, House impeachment process

Amy Walter:

Of course.

And, look, this is a president who, as he campaigned and in his tenure as president, has talked about pushing back ISIS, eradicating ISIS. That has been something of — he has focused as much about making that campaign promise and checking the box on that campaign promise, which he now can say he's had two big successes with ISIS.

There's, of course, a lot of controversy over the pullout in Syria and whether or not we will see a return of ISIS to this area, but, at this moment in time, this was a very big success.

To Tam's point, too, about Osama bin Laden, you know, when that happened at the end of April in 2011, then President Obama saw which was then a pretty significant bump in his approval rating, about five points.

And by the time June rolled around — so this was late April, May — he got a little bit of a bump. By the time June rolled around, his approval was back to where it was before the Obama bin Laden raid.

In other words, this polarization that we have today was just as significant in 2011. And so even what we think of game-changing events, the assassination of Osama bin Laden, even that did very little to move public opinion for very.