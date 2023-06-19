Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s campaign strategy

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Ali Schmitz

By —

Ian Couzens

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including President Biden's visit to Pennsylvania as he faces low poll numbers with the 2024 races gearing up.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Ali Schmitz

By —

Ian Couzens

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch