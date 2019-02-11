Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic divides in the 2020 contest

Amy Walter:

Yes.

It has been — it was really interesting watching and listening to Elizabeth Warren one day and the next to listen to Amy Klobuchar.

Elizabeth Warren is saying unequivocally the only way to make change is to make really significant structural change. And she says over and over again, I'm not talking about going around the edges here, people. I'm talking about blowing the system up and really reforming it, and, of course, talking about it as the system being rigged and bringing it back to — structurally reforming it for regular middle-class people.

Amy Klobuchar really talked much more about overcoming obstacles, right, not blowing up the system, as much as trying to fix some of the obstacles within the system.

And so this is the dynamic that seems to be growing right now, which is, can you be a dynamic candidate that can appeal to a liberal base of Democratic voters, while also being pragmatic, right? Can you be moderate in your temperament and tone, while also being progressive in your policies?

And Warren is on the side with Bernie Sanders, certainly, of the, we need to shake it all up and be aggressive in our change and structural — right, changing the structural ways in which we do things in this country.

Klobuchar fits more into the camp of doing it in a much more moderate way, although they all have pretty liberal voting records.