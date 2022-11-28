Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the GOP’s future after Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including the GOP's future after Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes and Ye and lawmakers return to Washington for the lame-duck session.
