Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Jan. 6 probe and Republicans’ political ambitions

Judy Woodruff:

Former President Donald Trump will be returning to the nation's capital this week for the first time since he left office. This comes just days after the January 6 Committee wrapped up a summer full of hearings, putting Mr. Trump at the center of a conspiracy to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

To talk about all the politics here, I am joined by our Politics Monday duo, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter and Tamara Keith of NPR.

Hello to both of you on this Politics Monday. Very good to see you.

So, let's talk about that January 6 Committee. They did wrap up their eighth hearing, Amy, last week, the end of the summer run, end of the summer run. We may — we're going to hear more in September.

How well — how good a job do you think they have done laying this out? And, by the way, they just in the last 24 hours have put out another video showing the day after January 6 how the former president was still reluctant to say that these — to separate himself from the rioters.

There was a line they showed: "I want to be very clear, you do not represent me. You do not represent our movement."

He crossed it out. He wouldn't say it.