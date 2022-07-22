Brooks and Capehart on the Jan. 6 hearings and Democrats’ imperiled climate agenda

David Brooks:

Yes, I have defended Joe Manchin. I'm going to do it a little again.

It's — Joe Manchin is a senator from West Virginia. What are you going to do? You're not going to get more pro-climate change senator elected from the state of West Virginia. So, Joe Manchin is being West Virginia.

I do think, if you take the long arc of this thing, early days, Clinton thought the — and most economists think the way to address climate change is to make carbon more expensive, so carbon taxes. That is a political nonstarter. People will not pay for it, and Clinton suffered for it.

The number two, which was what Biden tried to do, is to make renewables less expensive. And that was Build Back Better. And it was a very plausible and I think a very good agenda, which is still sitting out there someday for maybe some future Senate.

But, in the meantime, why don't we try to do things that we can do in our political climate? And Fareed Zakaria to good column on this. We could really reinvest in the new modular nukes, which are smaller, emission-free, much safer. And we could — we could extend the leases of a lot of the nuclear plants that are still there, so we rely a lot more on nuclear.

We could convert coal plants, which are super-polluting, to natural gas power plants, which are much less polluting. Some people want to plant a trillion trees. Like, nobody's against trees. So, like, you can think of things that are — that don't immediately arouse partisan fury.

And I still think there are things that we could do out there, as Fareed pointed out, that wouldn't get us back into the left-right thing, because nuclear — the Republicans are always good for it. A lot of environmentalists are now increasingly understanding of it.