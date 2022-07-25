July 25, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, a massive fire forces thousands to evacuate in California as millions of Americans endure a brutal heat wave. Then, epidemiologists warn the U.S. is at a critical moment to counteract and contain the highly contagious monkeypox virus. Plus, the Thwaites glacier shows further signs of potentially breaking off Antarctica, threatening substantial sea-level rise.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: