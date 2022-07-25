Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, a massive fire forces thousands to evacuate in California as millions of Americans endure a brutal heat wave. Then, epidemiologists warn the U.S. is at a critical moment to counteract and contain the highly contagious monkeypox virus. Plus, the Thwaites glacier shows further signs of potentially breaking off Antarctica, threatening substantial sea-level rise.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: