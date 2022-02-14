Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Supreme Court vacancy, the fight for control of the GOP

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

That's right. I think it's timing and impact.

So how quickly does this get through the process? Obviously, there are a lot of Democrats who say, we need this to go as quickly as possible. We can't waste any time. As we have seen already, there's one Democratic senator for who, for health reasons, is out for the next couple of weeks.

Democrats can't afford any other things like that happening, having any vacancies among their own party. So that's one reason for the speed. The other is to get a win. The president would really like to have something to be able to say as quickly as possible that they get it done.

Of course, the risk of going too quickly is that you maybe don't do as good of vetting as you could have or should have. And there are gaps there. But I think then the next thing, as I said about the impact, what impact is this going to have on the election?

The fact that this takes place as quickly as possible also means that, by the time we hit Election Day, this is probably really far back in the rearview mirror. It's not right on voters' minds, which a lot of Democrats would like it to be on voters minds, that the president followed through on a promise he made on the campaign trail.

But we also know that Republicans run a risk too of overreaching, that the impact of going after her, whoever this woman may be that gets appointed, could end up backfiring and really engaging and enraging Democratic partisans and turning off swing voters.