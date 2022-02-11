Brooks and Capehart on the Ukraine crisis, Republican divisions over Jan. 6

David Brooks:

Yes, I don't know if I'm talking to the same people Nick is, but I'm taking to people.

And in the course of my career, I have been in hundreds, thousands of briefings of this sort. I'm not sure I have ever been in one as sobering as the one I was in today.

Over the last couple of weeks, there's been an accumulation of concern in the U.S. government. Over the last several days, couple days, that has accelerated. And they won't — they can't tell us what exactly they have learned over the last several days, but it's been something that has caused them alarm.

And so there's now a possibility, and I'm told even a relatively high probability, that we will see some sort of incursion into Ukraine. And that would be the most significant military action on the European continent since 1945. It would test the NATO alliance, and it would test the liberal order that existed in 1945.

I'd always assumed that what Putin's objective here was just to push NATO back a little, make sure that NATO promises never to include Ukraine as one of its members, never puts U.S. troops or Western troops on Ukrainian soil.

But it's quite possible that Putin's objectives are much more ambitious, to really disrupt NATO, to take back Ukraine, which a lot of Russians think has always been part of Russian was stolen from Russia, to create a buffer between — in case there's an incursion from the West.

And so it's scary. That's all I can say.