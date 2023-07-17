Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on third-party candidate impact and 2024 fundraising

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Audio

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Geoff Bennett to discuss the latest political news, including third-party candidates and newly-released fundraising totals in the 2024 presidential race.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Matt Loffman
By —

Matt Loffman

Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch