Dick Gephardt discusses bipartisan group opposing third-party presidential candidates

Geoff Bennett:

A new bipartisan organization called Citizens to Save Our Republic is opposing the effort by the group No Labels to run a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

That's with concerns growing among Democrats and Republicans opposed to Donald Trump's candidacy that a moderate third-party candidate could serve as a spoiler in the race for the White House, ultimately peeling off Biden voters and benefiting Mr. Trump, if he's the GOP nominee.

Former House Democratic Majority Leader Dick Gephardt is one of those officials teaming up against No Labels. And he joins us now.

Thanks for being with us.