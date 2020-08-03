Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s ad messaging, Biden’s VP choice

Amy Walter:

You know, Judy, in sort of the last, I don't know, 10 or 20 years, it's been pretty common for the challenger candidates or for candidates who aren't the incumbents to announce their vice presidential pick basically the weekend before the convention.

So that wouldn't be really out of step for Joe Biden to do the same thing. We have got about two weeks before the Democrats' convention.

But Joe Biden did say a number of times that he thought he would have his decision by this moment in time. I don't know that it does him much good to roll this out right now, as opposed to waiting a little while longer.

I know there's some concerns among Democrats that there's a lot of elbowing going on between the camps of some of the women who are named as — who have been named as potential vice presidential candidates, but I don't really think that breaks through to most voters.

I do think what is important for Joe Biden, he says, people around him say, is somebody he has chemistry with, somebody that he can really meld with, in the way, he says, he was able to join with President Obama. And that was very important to him and it was very important to his relationship with the president.

At the same time, I think, for voters, what they are probably most concerned about is whether the person that Joe Biden picks is qualified to step in if Joe Biden is not able to complete his term. This is the oldest person we would elect president of the United States. Having somebody in the number two slot who voters can look at and say, you know what, I can see that person slip — taking that president's job, if need be, is going to be the more important thing when we're thinking about it politically.