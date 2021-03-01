Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s CPAC appearance and Biden’s immigration policies

Amy Walter:

Well, a couple of things.

First, if you're Senator Cassidy, you have time to wait to see if that force wanes, because he is not up until 2024, as are most of the senators. Only one of them who voted to impeach the president is on the ballot in 2022. It is the House members, of course, who are up next year who are going to see just how much power he still wields over the party.

The other thing about CPAC, it's often been called — it is the heart of the conservative movement. But many times, it's actually been sort of out of step with where the party's going. Often, the winner of the straw poll, in fact, more often than not, the winner of that so-called straw poll, where people vote on who they want to see as their nominee in the next presidential election, is not the person who ultimately wins it.

But more important, I think, is what Tamara brought up, which is, where is he going to use the muscle that he has now? Is he going to use it to retaliate, use the money and the power of his still important post-presidency bully pulpit to go after its enemies?

Or is he going to use all this money that he's raised to go and actually try to win in competitive races, win in — win back control the Senate, win back control of the House? And who's making those decisions for him?

As I have said on here before, he's a candidate who, as a candidate, very rarely spent money on anyone who wasn't himself. So, the thought of him going in and spending money on candidates when he's not on the ballot, that will be a big change.