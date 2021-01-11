Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s potential impeachment

NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including the violence at the U.S. Capitol, efforts to impeach President Trump, and Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.
